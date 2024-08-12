99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Deadpool and Wolverine” Passes A Billion Dollars At The Box Office

August 12, 2024 8:27AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Deadpool & Wolverine continues to break box office records, earning $54.2 million in its third week for a worldwide total of $1.029 billion. It’s about to pass Joker ($1.07 billion) as the highest grossing R-rated movie in history. See some fun (with language) outtakes HERE

Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, checked in at number two with her highest debut as lead actress in It Ends With Us earning $50 million.

