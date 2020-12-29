DC Films Unveils Superhero Movie Release Plan Including Up to 6 Titles a Year
DC Films is trying to catch up to Marvel, a lofty goal to say the least, as they unveil their new superhero movie release plan! Warner Bros and DC Films will release 4 major motion pictures a year starting in 2022, with two additional films being added to HBO Max as well. The less expensive films will go to HBO Max.
Apparently they will be using a multiverse approach to get the job done. Prepare yourself for more Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Suicide Squad, and more.