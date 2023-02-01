99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

DC Comics Reboot Plans Movies With Superman, Batman & Robin

February 1, 2023 9:05AM EST
James Gunn and Peter Safran officially took over the newly-created DC Studios within Warner Bros. three months ago, and now they’re rolling out their plan for 10 movies and TV shows! You probably already knew Gunn wrote a new Superman film (not including Henry Cavill in the role) but now it’s got a title: Superman: Legacy (coming July 11th 2025). Look for a new Batman movie featuring Bruce Wayne’s son Damian as Robin, a Wonder Woman prequel series with a Game of Thrones vibe, and a mystery series centering around Green Lantern.

Most projects will all exist in one cinematic universe, while others, like Matt Reeves’ crime drama sequel to The Batman (October 25th 2025), Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, and a Superman project from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates, will live in another arm called DC Elseworlds.

