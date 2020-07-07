‘Days Of Our Lives’ Loses A Main Character After 37 Years
Kristian Alfonso, one of the daytime drama’s most recognizable and longest-tenured stars, is leaving NBC’s “Days of Our Lives”, which she first joined in 1983.
She said in a statement, “I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter.” “I will not be returning to ‘Days’ when it resumes production in September. I’ve already filmed my last episode several months ago.”
Alfonso has played Hope Williams Brady on the daytime drama since 1983 and, with two brief breaks, has been on the show ever since, earning a Daytime Emmy Award nomination.
To catch you up on her whole story line:
Introduced as Hope Williams, her character fell in love with and married Bo Brady, played by Peter Reckell. She left the show for two years in 1987 and returned briefly from April to July 1990, which culminated with the entire town of Salem believing that Hope had died. She returned again in 1994 as Gina, an amnesiac who had a marked resemblance to Hope. The character turned out to be Hope after a complicated storyline involving the evil Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) who had brainwashed Gina into believing she was Princess Gina Von Amberg. Hope, a prominent detective in the Salem Police Department, was the one to finally kill Stefano, a decision with repercussions that weighed heavily on her conscience for many years.
