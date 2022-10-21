99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Daycare Workers Charged With Felonies For Terrorizing Toddlers

October 21, 2022 6:26AM EDT
In a followup to that viral story of daycare workers terrorizing toddlers at a Lil Blessings Childcare and Learning Center in Hamilton, Mississippi…five ex-employees are now facing charges.

Four women were charged with felonies while one was charged with a misdemeanor. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the attention this story brings will make parents check in to what’s happening in their daycare and schools, and hopefully prevent other incidents like this.

