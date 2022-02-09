Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell’s Daughters Sleep On The Floor In Their Room

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been open books about their marriage and family. During a joint interview on “The View” they admitted they “wait for the stink” before bathing their kids. And they are raising some eyebrows with an admission on his “Armchair Expert” podcast that their daughters sleep in their room with them…on the floor.
Mommy and Daddy sleep on and Ooler mattress pad, which uses a water-bases system for heating and cooling. That led to some stinkiness that at first they thought was gas, but ended up being an old protein shake Dax mistakenly used to refill the mattress!
