David Schwimmer Has a Look-Alike, Swears “It Wasn’t Me”!

Sometime’s it’s fun to have a celebrity look-alike, but what if you’re a celebrity and look like a criminal?? When you’re David Schwimmer and a criminal who stole beer in Blackpool, England, looks JUST LIKE you’re famous character from friends Ross Geller, you play with that.

Surveillance videos show the criminal clutching a crate of beer! He looks just like David Schwimmer! The best part is, David Schwimmer RESPONDS ON TWITTER and it is hilarious!!!

David made a video reenacting the burglary, wearing similar clothing, clutching the crate, and even sketchily looking up at the security camera LETTING the cops know, he was in New York and that was NOT him! Thank you for the clarification and all the laughs David.

