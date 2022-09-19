David Beckham Waits In Line Over 12 Hours To Pay Respects To The Queen

As many as 4 billion people are expected to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II today, with 750,000 predicted to travel to London for the state funeral. Among those waiting in line 12-plus hours over the weekend to pay their respects as the Queen lies in state was David Beckham. “To be honest, it’s what we all envisioned. We all want to be here together,” Beckham told the BBC when asked about how he felt about sharing such an emotional experience with other mourners.

The service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. Around 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend. No U.S. network has exclusive broadcast rights for the funeral. It will air live on NBC, CNN, ABC, and Fox News.

The Royal Family is also streaming live on YouTube..