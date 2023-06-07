99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dave Grohl Thanks Fans In A Handwritten Letter

June 7, 2023 9:01AM EDT
Dave Grohl wanted to get personal in thanking Foo Fighters fans who have helped them get through a tough time after the tragic passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins 14 months ago. He posted a handwritten note thanking them for “being there for us.” “Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder,” Grohl wrote. “When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together.”

The band recently returned with a new album, But Here We Are, which was heavily inspired by Hawkins’ passing. And they are touring with new drummer Josh Freese.

