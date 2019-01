AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 21: Dave Grohl and The Foo Fighters perform at Mt Smart Stadium on February 21, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Guys…Dave Grohl fell off stage at the Foo Fighters first show of the year in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

He was performing a guitar solo when he walked towards the edge of the stage to accept a beer from a fan….chugged it…and fell off stage. He was caught by security guards who helped get him back on stage.

You might remember when he fell off stage in Sweden in 2015 and broke his leg.

