Dave Grohl Cooked BBQ For The Homeless

March 1, 2023 7:21AM EST
Dave Grohl rolled up to a Los Angeles homeless shelter in the middle of winter storms in Southern California with a huge meat smoker and started cooking. And not just for a few hours…try 16 hours… at Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission cooking up a BBQ feast for 450 people in need and 50 staffers. He made ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw, and beans.

The shelter’s CFO shared video in which Grohl said he just wanted to give back. By the way, he said it was the BEST BBQ they’ve ever had! This wasn’t his first BBQ rodeo either…in December 2018, he hosted an Eat, Drink, and Support event benefiting the Los Angeles Food Bank. He’s also smoked meat for firefighters battling California wildfires.

