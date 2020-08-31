Dave Grohl Accepts A 10-Year-Old Girls Challenge For A Drum-Off
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 21: Dave Grohl and The Foo Fighters perform at Mt Smart Stadium on February 21, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl accepted a challenge by Nandi Bushell, a 10-year-old British girl. She challenged Grohl in a Youtube video a few weeks ago which she covered Foo Fighters’ hit “Everlong.”
Grohl responded to Nandi in a tweet from the Foo Fighters account over the weekend.
In the video, Grohl said, “You’re an incredible drummer, and I’m really flattered that you’ve picked some of my songs to do for your videos, and you’ve done them all perfectly. So today, I’m going to give you something you may not have heard before. This is a song called ‘Dead End Friends’ from the band called Them Crooked Vultures. … This is my response to your challenge. So now the ball is in your court!”
Nandi was so shocked to have Grohl accept her drum-off. She tweeted, “This is UNREAL! I am going to checkmate this one too!”
