Dave Franco Will Play Vanilla Ice In New Biopic
Dave Franco will play Vanilla Ice in a biopic of the 1990s rapper.
Franco says they’ve “been in development for a while but we are inching closer and closer to preproduction.”
News of the role came out in early 2019 when a listing of a project titled “To the Extreme” (which is also the title of Vanilla Ice’s hit 1990 album) showed up in the trade publication Production Weekly.
The listing featured the following logline: “From a high school dropout selling cars in Dallas to having the first hip-hop single to top the Billboard charts with ‘Ice Ice Baby,’ a young Vanilla Ice struggles with stardom, extortion attempts, and selling out as he makes music history.”
Franco said while he’s been stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic that he’s had phone calls with Vanilla Ice about the project. There’s no start date on the project due to the pandemic.