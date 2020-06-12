Dave Chappelle Releases Surprise Comedy Special “8:46”
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Comedian Dave Chappelle attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
Surprise! Dave Chappelle released a surprise comedy special on Netflix’s YouTube channel. “8:46” surrounds the killing of George Floyd. “From Dave: Normally I wouldn’t show you some[thing] so unrefined, I hope you understand,” a message accompanying the video reads.
The 27-minute special covers topics like police brutality on black people, the recent protests, Christopher Dorner and Kobe Bryant.