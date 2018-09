Dave Bautista, aka Drax, hinted he might not be back for another “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.

He was on “The Jonathan Ross Show” talking about Disney’s decision to fire director James Gunn over old tweets.

He said, “… I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn. They’re putting the movie off. It’s on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney.”

