Dark Chocolate May Block Covid-19
Chocolate box full of assorted chocolates, on white background, cut out
Scientists in North Carolina may have just given us more excuses to eat chocolate. This is the kind of news we need in 2021!
Research has shown that certain compounds found in dark chocolate, cacao powder, muscadine grapes, and green tea could block certain Covid-19 symptoms.
Studies were conducted to see how the Mpro protein in viruses reacted to compounds in plant foods with anti-inflammatory properties and showed certain functions of viruses were disabled.
No human trials have taken place as of yet, but additional research has been proposed.
So this isn’t saying if you eat a bunch of chocolate, you won’t get COVID-19, but we like what we’re hearing!