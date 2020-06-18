      Breaking News
#UnitedForJustice

Danny Masterson Arrested On Charges From Three Women

Jun 18, 2020 @ 9:12am

Danny Masterson was charged with raping three women in separate incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003 in Los Angeles.   He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and held in police custody on $3.3 million bail. He has since been released on bond.

He’s accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001 and raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003. The third incident took place sometime between October and December in 2003 when he allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman who he invited to his home.

If convicted, Masterson faces 45-years behind bars.

FULL STORY HERE

TAGS
charges Danny Masterson rape
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE