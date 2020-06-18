Danny Masterson Arrested On Charges From Three Women
Danny Masterson was charged with raping three women in separate incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003 in Los Angeles. He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and held in police custody on $3.3 million bail. He has since been released on bond.
He’s accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001 and raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003. The third incident took place sometime between October and December in 2003 when he allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman who he invited to his home.
If convicted, Masterson faces 45-years behind bars.
FULL STORY HERE