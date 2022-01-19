      Weather Alert

Daniel Radcliffe Will Play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic In New Biopic

Jan 19, 2022 @ 6:49am

Daniel Radcliffe will star as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. It’s Roku’s first original biopic and will be available to stream exclusively on The Roku Channel. The project is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango and ‘Weird Al’ himself wrote the  script with TV comedy veteran Eric Appel, who will direct.

The official synopsis from Roku reads: “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

 

‘Weird Al’ said about it: “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.”

TAGS
Biopic Daniel Radcliffe roku Weird Al Yankovic
POPULAR POSTS
Priyanka Chopra Addresses Breakup Rumors
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged
Britney Spears Responds To Her Sister's Interview..."Everything Was Always Given To Her"
Jason Momoa And Wife Lisa Bonet Are Divorcing
DoorDash Driver Finds Toddler Wandering In The Cold Wearing Only a Diaper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On