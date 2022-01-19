Daniel Radcliffe Will Play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic In New Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe will star as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. It’s Roku’s first original biopic and will be available to stream exclusively on The Roku Channel. The project is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango and ‘Weird Al’ himself wrote the script with TV comedy veteran Eric Appel, who will direct.
The official synopsis from Roku reads: “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”
‘Weird Al’ said about it: “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.”