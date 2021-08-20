Daniel Radcliffe Wants To Be In Action Movies

Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, is promoting the latest season of his TBS comedy, Miracle Workers. The current installment, Oregon Trail, is airing on Tuesdays. But he tossed a fun fact out there that he’d like to do action movies like Fast & Furious. However, there’s a catch…
“I would love to be in a movie like that but in the instance of [Fast & Furious], if I could have a non-driving part, that would be great,” he admitted on Conan O’Brien‘s podcast. “Driving on camera is maybe the part of my job that I hate the most. I barely drive in real life. I have a license. But I really am not good at it and don’t really do it.” But he had an idea for another role he could play: “I could do some of the admin,” he says. “I’m sure they must need a lot of that. There must be an administration guy there. Someone has to look after these guys.”
