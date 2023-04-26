99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Daniel Radcliffe Is A Dad

April 26, 2023 8:06AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, recently welcomed their first baby together, his rep confirmed Tuesday. They were spotted pushing their baby in a stroller Monday in New York.

Radcliffe and Darke met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings and worked together again in the 2016 movie Don’t Think Twice. Darke also appeared in Season 3 of Radcliffe’s series Miracle Workers. News broke in March they were expecting.

