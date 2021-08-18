Daniel Craig Is Not Leaving His Daughters Any Of His Fortune

Daniel Craig says he won’t be leaving any of his fortune — reportedly somewhere around $160 million — to his children in the form of an inheritance. He was asked about leaving his two daughters money in a new interview and said, “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?” “I think Andrew Carnegie [an American industrialist] gave away what in today’s money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too.” He added, “But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”
Craig and his wife, Rachel Weisz, welcomed their daughter in late 2018. He’s also father to daughter Ella, who was born in the 1990s, from a previous relationship.