Daniel Craig Is Having Fun Promoting “No Time To Die”

“No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s last turn as James Bond raked in $56 million at the domestic box office. Now it was projected to make $60 million to $70 million in its first three days of release, so that fell a little short of expectations. Though not a disaster, the film’s final weekend total was expected to be higher because it got positive reviews and it caps Daniel’s run as the iconic character.
Sony’s comic book sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” opened last weekend and pulled in $32 million this weekend. Daniel looks like he’s been having a lot of fun promoting this movie!