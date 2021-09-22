Daniel Craig Gives His Thoughts On Whether A Woman Should Take Over James Bond

Daniel Craig is hanging up his suit as James Bond and naturally was asked about if he thinks a female 007 is a good idea.
“The answer to that is very simple,” he said. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color.” “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”
Craig got emotional addressing the cast and crew on the final day of shooting “No Time To Die”…
We’re not ready. 💔 #DanielCraig says farewell to #JamesBond on the last day of filming #NoTimeToDie.
Experience it at #VOXCinemas on 30 September.
— VOX Cinemas (@voxcinemas) September 18, 2021
“No Time To Die” hits theaters October 8!