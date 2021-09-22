      Weather Alert

Daniel Craig Gives His Thoughts On Whether A Woman Should Take Over James Bond

Sep 22, 2021 @ 8:08am

Daniel Craig is hanging up his suit as James Bond and naturally was asked about if he thinks a female 007 is a good idea.

“The answer to that is very simple,” he said. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color.” “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” 

Craig got emotional addressing the cast and crew on the final day of shooting “No Time To Die”…

“No Time To Die” hits theaters October 8!

