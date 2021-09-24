Daniel Craig Gets Same Honorary Rank As James Bond

After 15 years as James Bond, Daniel Craig can finally call himself an actual commander — after he received the honorary rank from the Royal Navy.
He said “I am truly privileged and honored to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service.” First Sea Lord Adm. Tony Radakin, Britain’s highest-ranking naval officer, said “Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years, a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe.” “That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself,” he added.
The Royal Navy and the British Ministry of Defense worked with the makers of “No Time To Die” — and the destroyer HMS Dragon is featured in its trailer.