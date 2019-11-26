‘Dancing With the Stars’: Season 28 Winner Is…
The winner of the 28th season of “Dancing with the Stars” was revealed Monday night during ABC’s finale of the celebrity dance competition show.
“The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown was crowned the winner, along with her partner Alan Bersten.
The other final couples heading into the finale were country music singer Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko; actor and Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson; and Fifth Harmony pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber.
Alaina and Savchenko ended up in fourth place, Brooke and Farber in third place and Mitchell and Carson in second place.