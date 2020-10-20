“Dancing With The Stars” Says Goodbye To Another Celebrity
Retired NFL player Vernon Davis was voted off “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday night.
Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche and Jesse Metcalfe were previously eliminated.
Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama, “The Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, actresses Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV stars Jeannie Mai and Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.
And then judge Derek Hough and pro-dancer girlfriend Hayley Erbert took EVERYONE TO SCHOOL demonstrating an AMAZING Paso Doble.