‘Dancing With The Stars’ Reveals Three Married Couples Will Compete Against Each Other…And Live Apart
Three married pro couples are competing against each other in season 29: Valentin Chmerkovskiy and his wife Jenna Johnson; Sasha Farber and his wife Emma Slater; and Pasha Pashkov and wife Daniella Karagach (a first-time pro).
The season will also feature Britt Stewart (the show’s first-ever black female pro), returning fan favorites such as Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe, and returning champions Cheryl Burke and Peta Murgatroyd, last season’s champ, Alan Bersten, and Brandon Armstrong and Gleb Savchenko. Past season judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli will return.
After previous host Tom Bergeron and former co-host Erin Andrews stepped back following their 28-season run, Tyra Banks will take over — becoming the show’s first African-American female host. In order to include safe social-distancing guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic, the show is implementing a rule that each pro must live apart. That’s right, even the married couples have to be split up for the duration of the season.
The celeb contestants will be announced at a later date. Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres Sept. 14 on ABC.