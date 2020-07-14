      Breaking News
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Has Axed Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews

Jul 14, 2020 @ 7:35am

WHAT THE WHAT?! ABC is dumping hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews from the popular Dancing with the Stars! Tom has been with the show since the beginning… 15 years and 28 seasons, and Erin has been with the show since 2014.

 

THIS IS JUST GOING TO BE TOO WEIRD TO WATCH!

A statement read: “As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

 

