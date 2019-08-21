      Weather Alert

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Revealed: Laura Alaina, Ally Brooke, James Van Der Beek…

Aug 21, 2019 @ 10:28am

The Dancing with the Stars cast has been revealed and actually, it’s pretty damn good!

Christie Brinkley, Lamar Odom, James Van Der Beek, Sean Spicer, Laura Alaina, Meredith from The Office, Karamo from Queer Eye, and MORE! Let’s do this.


We may just actually watch this.

