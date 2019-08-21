‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Revealed: Laura Alaina, Ally Brooke, James Van Der Beek…
The Dancing with the Stars cast has been revealed and actually, it’s pretty damn good!
Christie Brinkley, Lamar Odom, James Van Der Beek, Sean Spicer, Laura Alaina, Meredith from The Office, Karamo from Queer Eye, and MORE! Let’s do this.
🎉 @laurenalaina, @iamkelmitchell, @seanmspicer, @vanderjames, @therealkateflannery, @karamo, @christiebrinkley, @mwilsonsupreme, @raylewis, @allybrooke, @hannahbrown and @lamarodom take on the #DWTS ballroom this season! 🎉
