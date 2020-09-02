‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announces Cast Including Nelly, Carole Baskin, Jesse Metcalf, and More
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rapper Nelly performs during Live Nation's celebration of The 3rd Annual National Concert Day at Irving Plaza on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation)
The wait is finally over and the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 29 cast has finally been revealed! ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin is hitting the dance floor alongside Nelly, heartthrob Jesse Metcalf, ice skating champion Johnny Weir, and more!
It all debuts on September 14th! Backstreet Boy Aj McLean is dancing too, as well as ‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Vernon Davis, and Netflix “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama! Buckle up because this actually sounds great.