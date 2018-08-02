Dancing Mom Is Embarrassing Her Teen…And Winning Hearts
By Kelly K
|
Aug 2, 2018 @ 2:33 PM
It was just a trip to the ballpark to catch a Padres game with your parents…

And then the jumbotron catches your mom dropping it like it’s hot to some FloRida “Low”. Yep. Priceless. Rudy Rendon, a news producer from Fresno, CA…captured some video of the teenager mortified at his mom’s moves,  and blessed us with it on Twitter.

She is winning at life!!

 

