Dancing Mom Is Embarrassing Her Teen…And Winning Hearts

It was just a trip to the ballpark to catch a Padres game with your parents…

Next thing you know, Mom got low low low low low 🤣💀#Padres #DancingMom pic.twitter.com/qPm6OoweH9 — 15 Seconds of Fame (@15SOF) July 31, 2018

And then the jumbotron catches your mom dropping it like it’s hot to some FloRida “Low”. Yep. Priceless. Rudy Rendon, a news producer from Fresno, CA…captured some video of the teenager mortified at his mom’s moves, and blessed us with it on Twitter.

She is winning at life!!

#DancingMom #GetItGurllll