Dancing Mom Is Embarrassing Her Teen…And Winning Hearts

It was just a trip to the ballpark to catch a Padres game with your parents…
Next thing you know, Mom got low low low low low 🤣💀#Padres #DancingMom pic.twitter.com/qPm6OoweH9
— 15 Seconds of Fame (@15SOF) July 31, 2018
And then the jumbotron catches your mom dropping it like it’s hot to some FloRida “Low”. Yep. Priceless. Rudy Rendon, a news producer from Fresno, CA…captured some video of the teenager mortified at his mom’s moves, and blessed us with it on Twitter.
The New #DancingMom to go viral RIGHT HERE!!! @Padres @SportsCenter 🔥🔥🔥💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/b8KAYsZQbR
— Rudy Rendon (@RendonRudy) July 31, 2018
She is winning at life!!
The Embarrassment 🤣🤣 #PadresDancingMom @SportsCenter @ChrisABC30 @Padres pic.twitter.com/KIcrLBygae
— Rudy Rendon (@RendonRudy) July 31, 2018
