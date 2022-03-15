Dancing Grannies Get Ready For St. Patrick’s Day Parade After Christmas Tragedy

The beloved Dancing Grannies are back! The cheer group is rehearsing for next week’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. It will be their first big appearance since an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing three of their members and another granny’s husband.
They’re now sporting “Granny Strong” bracelets and shirts with the names of those who died. At the parade, each granny will wear a “4” patch to honor those lost in the attack. The United for Waukesha Community Fund announced Monday they have raised $6.2 million for the victims of that attack that took the lives of six people and injured dozens more. Families will get that money this month. As for the person responsible, Darryl Brooks, Jr. will go to trail on 70 charges in October, including six homicide charges.