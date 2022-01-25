      Weather Alert

Damon Albarn Apologized to Taylor Swift for Songwriting Comments

Jan 25, 2022 @ 7:44am
Los Angeles, CA - March 14: Taylor Swift with her Grammy for winning Album of the Year on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in downtown Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Damon Albarn has apologized to Taylor Swift for saying in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that she “doesn’t write her own songs.” That upset Taylor Swift and she responded to the interview by tweeting,  “I write ALL of my own songs, your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f—ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.

I totally agree with you,” Albarn tweeted in response. “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

In the interview, he implied that modern artists relied on, “the sound and the attitude” of their music to make it popular, when writer Mikal Wood suggested that Swift didn’t fit that narrative, calling her an “excellent songwriter,” Albarn stated that she “doesn’t write her own songs,” when Wood insisted she did, sometimes with a co-writer, Albarn stated, “that doesn’t count.”

Twitter had some thoughts.

#Swifties and music fans, alike came to her defense.

