Damar Hamlin Thanks Fans And Sends Love To His Team Before Game Time

January 9, 2023 10:30AM EST
Damar Hamlin shared his support via Twitter for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their game against the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon. The 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills shared a photo of himself from the hospital with his parents sending love to his team!

And he was tweeting all game long and responding to the overwhelming love and support he’s gotten from everyone!

He’s also got new merch that will benefit the first responders and UC Trauma Center:

Doctors said Hamlin is making a fairly remarkable recovery.

