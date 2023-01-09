Damar Hamlin Thanks Fans And Sends Love To His Team Before Game Time

Damar Hamlin shared his support via Twitter for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their game against the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon. The 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills shared a photo of himself from the hospital with his parents sending love to his team!

And he was tweeting all game long and responding to the overwhelming love and support he’s gotten from everyone!

God Behind All This No Coincidence..3️⃣ https://t.co/J2dCVv4VBN — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

He’s also got new merch that will benefit the first responders and UC Trauma Center:

We all won 🫶🏾. I want to give back an ounce of the love y'all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!https://t.co/YoDbBo6bzs pic.twitter.com/BQ6HHv5woF — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Doctors said Hamlin is making a fairly remarkable recovery.