Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Collapse During “Monday Night Football”
January 3, 2023 8:59AM EST
Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest and is still in critical condition. Fans and players watched in horror in the first quarter at 8:55pm after Hamlin makes a tackle, stands up…then collapses.
CPR was administered on the field and he was taken to the hospital at 9:25pm in an ambulance. His condition is listed as critical.
The one bright spot in this scary situation is the massive support from fans for his toy drive fundraiser.
