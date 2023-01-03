Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Collapse During “Monday Night Football”

Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest and is still in critical condition. Fans and players watched in horror in the first quarter at 8:55pm after Hamlin makes a tackle, stands up…then collapses.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was given CPR at the stadium and is now hospitalized in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest at 24 years old. https://t.co/r1FYZ2zyTg pic.twitter.com/UaOP8sjb5R — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 3, 2023

CPR was administered on the field and he was taken to the hospital at 9:25pm in an ambulance. His condition is listed as critical.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. Fans gathered outside the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati where the Buffalo Bills safety was taken. #WSJWhatsNow https://t.co/fnHm2aJKV5 pic.twitter.com/5xOodKqGyc — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 3, 2023

The one bright spot in this scary situation is the massive support from fans for his toy drive fundraiser.

Damar Hamlin's gfm for his Chasing M's Foundation Toy Drive has now raised almost $3.5 million.💙

He's going to wake up to some wonderful news. pic.twitter.com/6GubR0WbH2 — Layla 🌻 (@Real_Malarkey) January 3, 2023