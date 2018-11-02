Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Justin Bieber Looks Like a ‘Badass’ in His Dad’s Shirt

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks on before a NASCAR Talladega auto race driver introductions at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

It’s 2018 and we’re living in a world where we’re talking Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Justin Bieber at the same time, we owe this moment to an Instagram post that Dale Jr. wrote about Bieber’s fashion sense.

Does @justinbieber know everything he wears after this will never be as badass is this shirt? pic.twitter.com/9Yo9EMTLcU — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 1, 2018

“Does @justinbieber know everything he wears after this will never be as badass is this shirt?” Earnhardt Jr. captioned a picture of Justin wearing a 90’s vintage NASCAR shirt with Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s nickname, “Intimidator” on it.

Lets just say that somedays I question J Biebs but today is not one of them! Dale Earnhardt is a legeng and yes I am a Nascar fan!