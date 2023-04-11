99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dalai Lama Apologizes After Shocking Interaction With Boy

April 11, 2023 8:51AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The world was shocked and appalled after video of an interaction with the Dalai Lama and a young boy hit the Internet. It happened during an appearance in India. The boy wanted a hug, and then it got really inappropriate when the Dalai Lama stuck his tongue out and asked the boy to “suck my tongue.” Lama said he was just teasing the boy.

Reaction has been swift with many calling it “creepy” and beyond inappropriate.

More about:
apology
Boy
inappropriate
India
kiss
The Dalai Lama
tongue

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Most Iconic April Fool's News Report EVER
2

The Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Takes The Stand With His Version Of Events
3

Little Girl Slays Book Character Dress Up Day As Dolly Parton
4

LMPD Swears In A Special Officer
5

You Laugh You Lose - Kids on eBay

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE