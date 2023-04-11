Dalai Lama Apologizes After Shocking Interaction With Boy

Source: YouTube

The world was shocked and appalled after video of an interaction with the Dalai Lama and a young boy hit the Internet. It happened during an appearance in India. The boy wanted a hug, and then it got really inappropriate when the Dalai Lama stuck his tongue out and asked the boy to “suck my tongue.” Lama said he was just teasing the boy.

Reaction has been swift with many calling it “creepy” and beyond inappropriate.