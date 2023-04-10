99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Daisy Ridley Back For The First Of Three New “Star Wars” Movies

April 10, 2023 7:21AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Three new live-action films were announced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy while speaking at London’s Star Wars Celebration on Friday. Daisy Ridley will be back as Rey building a new Jedi Order set after 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Another one will go back to the dawn of the Jedi, while the third will focus on New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in the many Disney+ series.

