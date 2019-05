Dairy Queen is trying to be topical to capitalize on the birth of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s royal baby.

DQ has temporarily changed the name of their MinI Royal Blizzard to the Royal Baby Blizzard.

They made the announcement on Twitter with the Blizzard weighing in at 6 ounces.

We are filled with joy to announce…

The arrival of

The Royal Baby BLIZZARD Treat

May 6, 2019

6oz.#HappyTastesGood — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) May 6, 2019

We’ll see how long the name sticks.