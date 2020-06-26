      Breaking News
Officer Will Be Fired In Breonna Taylor Case

Dairy Queen Just Released a Drumstick Blizzard

Jun 26, 2020 @ 7:38am

Two of your favorite summer treats just got together, a Dairy Queen Blizzard and a Drumstick! YES! These delights are available now at your local DQ!

TAGS
blizzard Dairy Queen DQ drumstick ice cream summer treat
