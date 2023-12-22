Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” Hits Huge Milestone

Source: YouTube

Daft Punk’s ‘Get Lucky’ Hits A Billion Streams On Spotify

Remember this banger? Daft Punk, Pharrell Williams, and Nile Rodgers’ 2013 single ‘Get Lucky’ has reached one billion Spotify streams!

“Get Lucky” is from the duo’s fourth and final album of 2013, Random Access Memories. Pharrell Williams’ third entry follows 2014’s ‘Happy‘ and Calvin Harris’s ‘Feels‘ guest appearance.

Rihanna was the first female artist to have 10 Spotify tracks achieve one billion streams in July.

To celebrate 10 years since ‘Random Access Memories,’ Daft Punk, who disbanded in 2021, uploaded footage of Pharrell hearing his ‘Get Lucky’ and ‘Lose Yourself to Dance’ contributions in October.

Congratulations on the huge milestone! 99.7 DJX has played ‘Get Lucky’ over 2800 times since 2013