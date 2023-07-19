99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dad’s Hilarious Reaction To Daughter’s Birth Goes Viral

July 19, 2023 7:17AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Witnessing the miracle of childbirth is one of life’s greatest gifts…it can be emotional…it can also SHOCK YOU.

That’s more of the lane we’re in with 32-year-old Brett Sills, from Jonesboro, Arkansas. When he saw the birth of his third baby, had him shook. His girlfriend Amanda, was in labor for six hours but got a kick out of the funny pics after looking closely at them. She put them on Facebook, and they’ve gotten lots of laughs.

