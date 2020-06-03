      Breaking News
Dad’s Adorable Critique Of His 18-Month-Old’s ‘Restaurant’ Will Warm Your Heart

Jun 3, 2020 @ 11:18am

Christophe Kyle’s Instagram post of a funny food critic “review” of his 18-month-old daughter’s restaurant, Ava’s Kitchen, has charmed the Internet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAdR71rF7nN/?utm_source=ig_embed

“I’ve been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes, and I’m the only customer here. She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch Paw Patrol”.  LOLOLOL

Sweet way to work in the message of supporting Black Owned Businesses.

 

