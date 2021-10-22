Dad Walks Barefoot To Raise Money For His Daughter’s Genetic Disorder Treatment

A British Afghanistan War veteran has been walking 1,200 miles to support his daughter who has a rare genetic condition, and he has been marching without shoes.
Chris Brannigan left Maine at the end of August for the long trek along the east coast. He said: “I’ve been walking for 39 days now, and I’ve covered about 800 miles,” he said at the time. “I’ve stepped on everything imaginable.”
He’s doing it for his nine-year-old daughter named Hasti, who lives in the UK and has Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CDLS), which is a genetic condition she was born with that makes life really hard for her impeding her growth, learning and causing seizures. So he said he wanted to do a challenge that was equally painful or difficult. There is currently no treatment so the money he’s raising will towards research for a gene therapy that might help her one day. She wants to be a chef one day but he says without a treatment, she won’t be able to do that.
The Hope for Hasti Facebook page shared video footage Monday of Brannigan reaching the finish line in Raleigh, North Carolina after 1000 miles over 45 days and 12 states:
And this is the SECOND trip like this he’s done! He’s already walked 700 miles from Land’s End in England to Edinborough, Scotland!