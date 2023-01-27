Dad Singing To His Miracle Preemie Gives Us ALL THE FEELS

Emily Johnson was rolling video on a beautiful moment her husband Daniel was having with their preemie son. Remington was born at just 22 weeks last October and given a 21% chance of survival. When asked if they wanted doctors to do everything they could to save him, it was a no brainer. “God gave us this child. God will see us through this.” His eyes weren’t developed yet, he had a feeding tube, lungs weren’t ready to function and he was in an isolette regulating his body temperature. But he’s been fighting hard in a neonatal intensive care unit in Temple, Texas.

At one point he was on medications every 3 to 6 hours… to not being on any. Amazing. This emotional moment of Daniel singing to Remington a worship song has been seen over a million times. Dad chokes up at one point when Remington seems to raise his hands in praise!