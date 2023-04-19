99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dad In A Wheelchair Pulls Off Awesome Dance With His Daughter

April 19, 2023 5:26AM EDT
In 2006, Charles Potter was hit by a drunk driver in Virginia and it left him in a wheelchair paralyzed from the waist down.

It happened before his youngest daughter, Charlize, was even born. And she’s in a dance class where they perform a daddy daughter dance…and they just make adjustments to the routine. They still twirl, and she does awesome moves on his lap…it’s adorable! He’s got an amazing outlook on his adjusted life. “There are better days ahead for sure. They say God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldier.”

