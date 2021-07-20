      Weather Alert

Dad Finds His Missing Son Over Two Decades Later

Jul 20, 2021 @ 6:05am

Guaranteed this will be a movie at some point!  Inside Edition has the story of a family in China that was reunited after more than two decades.

It started in 1997, their 2-year-old son was playing outside their home in Shandong province when he was abducted by an unknown woman. An official investigation for the child never solved the case, but the boy’s parents did not give up. His father, Guo Gangtang, started his own search. For 24 years, he traveled throughout China on motorcycle, looking for his son. He finally found him. 

