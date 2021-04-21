DaBaby Learns A Lesson From The Internet About Being Kind
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: DaBaby performs onstage during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest )
DaBaby was reminded of a lesson by the Internet…if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. He was on video making fun of a flight attendant’s hair, and there was quick backlash.
He put the video on his Instagram Stories over the weekend while aboard a private jet with his friends. You can hear him say, “We gon’ pay all that for the flight, you gon’ comb your hair,” “That’s the least you can do,”and he captioned the post, “We ain’t finna act like she ain’t just jump outta bed.”
#BeKind
