DaBaby Continues His Apology Tour

Aug 3, 2021 @ 6:04am

DaBaby apologized again for the homophobic comments he made at the Rolling Loud festival in July.

Since those comments he’s been dropped by Lollapalooza and several other major festivals. “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I Made,” the rapper wrote in a statement to Instagram on Monday. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LONG LIVE G (@dababy)

He also called the public outcry around his words “challenging” and thanked those “who came to me with kindness.” “As a man who has had to make him own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging,” he wrote.

Still, the apology is unlikely to have much effect, as he initially defended his comments.

We’ll see what the verdict from the court of public opinion says.

