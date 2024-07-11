Cypress Hill Making Another “Simpsons” Prediction Come True

Source: YouTube

The Simpsons have long had a reputation of predicting future events in their storylines, and here’s another one that came to fruition after nearly 30 years.

Cypress Hill announced they were finally performing with the London Symphony Orchestra. During the shows’ beloved 1996 episode, “Homerpalooza,” Cypress Hill accidentally booked the London Symphony Orchestra to perform with them at the festival, “possibly while high.”

On Wednesday night, Cypress Hill ACTUALLY DID perform with the London Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Yet another prediction of the future that The Simpsons got right.

